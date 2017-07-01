Sound Off for July 2, 2017: Tell it like it is, Delbert Hosemann

Hooray for Hosemann
I say, Way to go, Secretary of State Hosemann! Tell it like it is. It is the privacy of every citizen of this state to vote freely without intimidation. It is our right. And for this president to have a commission formed to get personal information on voters is unconstitutional. When are people going to get it in their heads there is no rampant voter fraud! And when one or two people out of 25 million have committed fraud, it is not done intentionally.
Fine example
If you call bowing to the leaders of other countries being “Presidential,” then sure Obama was great. I for one think he was an embarrassment to us all. President Trump is just being natural. It may not always seem exactly classy, but he’s there to get a job done not win a Miss Congeniality award.
Amusing article
The article in the paper Saturday compares the new Gulf Coast amusement park (The Park at OWA in Foley, Alabama) to what’s in Orlando. That’s funny!
Trash talk
Concerning the new trash contract: We are going to get less service for more money, plus, our trash cans will “tracked by GPS.” Now tell me organized crime is not alive and thriving on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Trash talk II
I am a serious recycler and I take great pains to sort the plastics, aluminum, glass and paper. On several occasions, I have observed the pickup worker dump everything in the same bin on the truck. What guarantees do we have that they are indeed recycling these items and not dumping them with the rest of the garbage?
Work needed
The much traveled Iris Hill Avenue in Biloxi needs to be re-striped and the many burned out street lights replaced. The center line stripe is near invisible, especially at night and when wet. The overhead street lights that are lit appear under-powered as if a light that should be burning a 100-watt bulb instead is burning a 60-watt bulb. This may save money but it is a safety issue. One other problem is the outside security lights on a corner convenience store are blinding at night to traffic traveling from east to west.
Bad idea
How are you going to stop people from buying drinks (at the movie theater) and then giving them to others now? I think this is a bad idea. Now you are going to have drunks talking loud and acting obnoxious. I’m bringing my family to enjoy a movie together. I don’t want to bring them to a bar.
Good idea
Schools will eventually offer a degree in planetary engineering. How cool is that?
Comments