Sound Off for June 30: Stop signs sometimes work better than traffic lights

Do this
MDOT/Harrison County sand beach, please remove the trees and tall vegetation. Drivers are unable to see oncoming traffic on circular green. Give us a left turn arrow or take it away. Please don’t wait until someone is killed. Plant low-growing shrubs.
What’s the law?
I’ve noticed more vehicles with the front windshield tinted from top to bottom. What is the tint law on the front windshield in Mississippi? Some of these vehicles you can’t even see in from the front.
Stop signs work
Traffic lights are a great traffic control tool. That being said: Time after time traffic lights become a traffic hindrance. I have watched traffic lights I was stopped at turn green then within seconds the very next traffic light turns red. Hence a non-rush hour traffic jam. Now here comes the 5 o’clock jam with 100s of cars stacked up at the same intersections. Yes! Repeated complaint calls to city/county officials always lands on deaf ears. And the daily traffic snarls continue. Partial solution: bring back the 4-way stop signs. They work!
Learn this
I remember I learned in kindergarten two wrongs don’t make a right. Health care for all Americans is the right thing to do, both from a moral standpoint and an economic one. I feel quite sure you would be singing a different tune if you were ill and uninsured, and no you would not get treated at the E.R. You’d get “stabilized.” If you don’t know the difference, go there with no money or insurance sometime. You will learn quickly.
Pay more, get less
Medical Insurance is like a puzzle with no real easy solution. Too complicated to simply solve in a simple fashion. No groups will be satisfied or feel they got a fair deal. Most patients cannot afford the medical technology that can be given to them, particularly under critical and serious circumstances. Increased populations increase the demand with less affordable health care providers. Therefore people may have a choice, pay more or get less. We all can’t drive a Mercedes Benz with small car payments.
Steady wins
Mother nature is showing us the importance of having funds for emergencies. It should be a wake up call for leaders having many projects going on at once. Snap a finger and get the job done is not going to happen. Y’all be patient like the race with the rabbit and the turtle. Slow and steady and hopefully the job will be done right. Stop do-overs. Hire local contractors with excellent backgrounds. They should know the cost and the time it will take and pay only the amount of the bid.
