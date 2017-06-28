Sound Off for Wednesday, June 28: Doctor’s orders

Seafood challenge
Will Chicago and New York ever be able to match the seafood cooked in the South?
Act now
I would rather save the world now before it’s too late than hear “I told you so” later.
Did he, or didn’t he?
We now know that Russian hacking occurred under President Obama and he did nothing. Or wait, maybe he gave them another red-line ultimatum that worked so well in Syria.
What gives?
I sent an anniversary card to my friends in Hattiesburg around May 20. On June 26, it came back to me as undeliverable as addressed. Have emailed friends, but how come it took so long to return to me?
Too much
Stage mothers are unbelievable. The amount of money spent to get a little one noticed is staggering. And there is a whole sub-culture of parents starving to get their kids on stage. It’s really sad.
Remember?
To “We the people,” congratulations, you seem to have a keen understanding of current events. However, you have a serious lapse of memory. When promoting Obamacare, Nancy Pelosi said “We will read the bill after we pass it.” Remember?
Harmful
The nation’s largest doctors’ group, the American Medical Association, denounced the Senate’s latest healthcare bill with scathing language, including denouncing the bill as violating the: “first, do no harm” standard on many levels. Also opposed are: AARP, the Catholic Health Association; the American Cancer Society; the American Hospital Association and on and on it goes . . .
Bad for business
Seattle suddenly realizes that passing laws to order small businesses to meet a mandated minimum wage results in job losses, not increased wages or job gains. McDonald’s has replaced 2,500 workers this year with kiosks and by 2020 it will triple that. Bye-bye, entry-level and summer jobs for teens. Small business owners are not awash in cash.
Doctor’s orders
The current Senate bill to fix health care does not hold to conservative ideals. Why should government play a role in providing health care at all? What they should be concentrating on is the rising costs of prescription medications and health services that actually drive up the cost of health care. Fix the issue, not the symptoms is what I say and the rest will fall into place.
