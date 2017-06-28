Sound Off for Wednesday, June 28: Doctor’s orders

Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, heads to a caucus meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., as they struggle with senators who are opposed or wavering on the Republican health care bill, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. In a bruising setback, Senate Republican leaders decided to delay a vote on their prized health care bill until after the July 4 recess, forced to retreat by a GOP rebellion that left them lacking enough votes to even begin debating the legislation. J. Scott Applewhite AP