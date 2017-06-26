Sound Off for June 26: Get creative with Vieux Marche plans

What we need
We need more game-changers and underdogs.
Cut the grass
It’s six months into the year and (apparently) the grass hasn’t been cut one time on I-10. When the state finally does mow, they will have to spend more money to bring hay balers.
What’s next?
Trump has repeatedly promised: There would be no cuts to Medicaid, Medicare or Social Security. He has said “everybody’s got to be covered” and “even though it’s an un-Republican thing for me to say, I’m going to take care of everybody.” Now he can’t wait to sign a bill with severe cuts to Medicaid, hurting millions? Will Medicare and Social Security be next?
Evolution
The Democrats and the media insisted we all suspect and search for Russian collusion with Trump to tilt the presidential election. That was the narrative. So far we’ve learned of routine, historical, political espionage and counter espionage. Nothing against Trump. Why a special prosecutor? Politics. Narrative morphs into a different angle.
Lovely ladies
Congratulations, Miss Mississippi. To win Miss America please pick a different type dance or talent. You and Laura Lee Lewis are beautiful as was what you wore. Laura Lee’s host talent was amazing. Your achievements will take you places you want to go. Best wishes both past and present Miss Mississippis. It is time for Miss America to be a Mississippian. Each year our females are pretty enough and intelligent. Could this be the year? Remember, Miss Mississippi is an honor. Prayer is with you.
Do this
Two-way traffic through Vieux Marche is not going to revitalize downtown Biloxi. Councilwoman (Dixie) Newman seems to be the only one pointing out that the building owners on that part of Howard Avenue don’t care if their buildings just sit there empty. Both tourists and locals would welcome a walk-through Marche similar to Fishbone Alley with no traffic, and small businesses such as ice cream and candy shops, antique shop, second-hand store, novelty shops, demos by fishnet makers, a retired shrimp boat permanently affixed with a live captain aboard welcoming visitors, sidewalk artist(s) doing portraits while you wait, sidewalk cafe(s), a small bandstand, walking vendors, etc. Because you are close to MGM Park and the casinos people do not want to go get their cars again after a game just to drive through Vieux Marche. If it’s a historical look you want to achieve you just have to get the right team together. Kids would love this new Howard Avenue, and it would also be educational. Get creative. Can’t some of those buildings be purchased by the city with oil spill money or whatever, and chopped up or knocked down?
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments