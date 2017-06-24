Sound Off for Saturday, June 24: Was the ruling on HB 1523 flawed?

Pelosi’s way!
Pass the bill then read it. The Pelosi way!
Right on
The June 22 Sun Herald editorial on HB 1523 is 100 percent correct.
Flawed ruling
The Fifth Circuit’s decision is deeply flawed. “Religious freedom” does not mean the freedom to discriminate. SCOTUS will toss this failed decision.
Please explain
To “We’re The Boss,” like many on the left, you make allegations without evidence. Be specific, what Trump behavior are you talking about?
No disguises
With Obama, we had an intelligent, articulate, skilled politician who’s every move was intended to weaken our country in some way. He was very adept at disguising his motive. With Trump, we have an intelligent, inarticulate, skilled businessman who’s every move is intended to strengthen our country in some way. He makes no effort to disguise his motive.
Two-way street
I would like to request that any business refusing service to the LGBT community to place a sign at the front entrance stating this fact. I do not want to spend my money anywhere that discriminates against people of any kind.
Bless them!
Do the Louisiana State Troopers and the Mississippi State Troopers have a contest to see who is more courteous and the most helpful or what? God Bless them all.
Disappointed
Very disappointed in our governor during Tropical Storm Cindy.
Both Alabama and Louisiana governors made visual press conferences to reassure their people and show concern for their state residents.
Congrats!
Congratulations to USS Mississippi (SSN 782) for being awarded the 2016 Arleigh Burke Fleet Trophy for the Pacific Fleet. The trophy is awarded to a ship that best represents the fleet, achieving the best overall improvement in battle efficiency, and is presented annually to the most-improved ships or aviation squadrons in both the Atlantic and Pacific Fleets. The men and women of USS Mississippi (SSN 782) did outstanding over the past year, representing themselves and the Navy. I am extremely proud to be part of this wonderful team.
