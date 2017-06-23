Members of the Hancock County Middle School's custodial service ABM clean classrooms. A Sound Off reader wants to know what the cultural differences are between Bay-Waveland and Hancock County schools.
Members of the Hancock County Middle School's custodial service ABM clean classrooms. A Sound Off reader wants to know what the cultural differences are between Bay-Waveland and Hancock County schools. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com
Members of the Hancock County Middle School's custodial service ABM clean classrooms. A Sound Off reader wants to know what the cultural differences are between Bay-Waveland and Hancock County schools. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com

Sound Off

June 23, 2017 5:32 AM

Sound Off for June 23: What are the ‘cultural’ differences in Hancock schools?

Bad for us

Sometimes Trump is his own worst enemy. Sadly also worst for the U.S.

Bottom of the top

After reading about all the richest people in each state, it looks like Trump is one of the poorest billionaires in the country.

Weather plan

Some liberals are blaming the weather for the Democrats being defeated in Georgia. I guess we will see the liberals in Congress propose a bill to buy umbrellas.

Evil

We really do live in an very evil system. Enough is never enough for the evil ones.

Please explain

One reason given for not consolidating the two school districts in Hancock County is because of cultural differences throughout the county. Please tell me what these differences are.

Fix this!

When is someone/anyone going to get new signage on the major cross streets on U.S. 90? All of the street signs on the intersections are to the point of being unreadable. This is unthinkable and total travesty to the public who travel this road. Please get the signs up to the necessary level of readability. Now!

Scary

To “We’re the boss,” I couldn’t agree more. Why are Republicans willing to not only overlook, but gleefully accept, Trump’s words and actions, both past and present, when they would never tolerate it from anyone else? It seems to me that the Republican party is morphing into a dangerous cult.

Great work!

I walk the Waveland beach every day and am very impressed with the new contractor maintaining the beach. They are just emptying the trash cans and raking the sand, they are sifting the debris out of the sand daily. It is refreshing seeing a company take so much pride in their work.

We the people?

Why all the secrecy by the GOP concerning the healthcare bill and the tax reform bill on which work is being done? Should not these be debated on the floors of the House and Senate? Should not the people of America be able to see the proposed legislation so that representatives in Congress could be contacted by the voices of the people? I think this is still a government of the people.

Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

“Priests are normal people”

“Priests are normal people” 2:41

“Priests are normal people”
Baby pelicans rescued in Pass Christian 1:49

Baby pelicans rescued in Pass Christian
Soil from Aquarium site turns Gulfport Harbor orange 1:37

Soil from Aquarium site turns Gulfport Harbor orange

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos