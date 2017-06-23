Sound Off for June 23: What are the ‘cultural’ differences in Hancock schools?

Bad for us
Sometimes Trump is his own worst enemy. Sadly also worst for the U.S.
Bottom of the top
After reading about all the richest people in each state, it looks like Trump is one of the poorest billionaires in the country.
Weather plan
Some liberals are blaming the weather for the Democrats being defeated in Georgia. I guess we will see the liberals in Congress propose a bill to buy umbrellas.
Evil
We really do live in an very evil system. Enough is never enough for the evil ones.
Please explain
One reason given for not consolidating the two school districts in Hancock County is because of cultural differences throughout the county. Please tell me what these differences are.
Fix this!
When is someone/anyone going to get new signage on the major cross streets on U.S. 90? All of the street signs on the intersections are to the point of being unreadable. This is unthinkable and total travesty to the public who travel this road. Please get the signs up to the necessary level of readability. Now!
Scary
To “We’re the boss,” I couldn’t agree more. Why are Republicans willing to not only overlook, but gleefully accept, Trump’s words and actions, both past and present, when they would never tolerate it from anyone else? It seems to me that the Republican party is morphing into a dangerous cult.
Great work!
I walk the Waveland beach every day and am very impressed with the new contractor maintaining the beach. They are just emptying the trash cans and raking the sand, they are sifting the debris out of the sand daily. It is refreshing seeing a company take so much pride in their work.
We the people?
Why all the secrecy by the GOP concerning the healthcare bill and the tax reform bill on which work is being done? Should not these be debated on the floors of the House and Senate? Should not the people of America be able to see the proposed legislation so that representatives in Congress could be contacted by the voices of the people? I think this is still a government of the people.
