Sound Off for Thursday, June 22: Good luck, Mayor Gillich

Forever project
Gulfport not only is it taking forever to get the 28th Street repairs completed but now you’ve made traffic worse by taking away our southbound left-turn arrow at 30th Avenue. What gives?
Sandbags?
Once again the city of Biloxi does not care about the residents of East Biloxi there are no sandbags East of Veterans Avenue.
When?
When did they start calling the tropical depressions Cyclones instead of Hurricanes?
Great job!
This is to our paper person for Latimer Road (as well as others) who get out in all kinds of weather to deliver the papers. You are thanked by this family for all you do. God Bless
Good luck
Every single mayor in the history of Biloxi has tried to revitalize the “downtown” area, over and over and over again. Good luck to Mayor Gillich, past experience has shown it won’t be an easy task.
Happy day
A good day — the GOP won all the special elections. Libs continue to spout their rejected message. Accept defeat and regroup — or continue to lose!
We’re the boss
If you owned a company and your human resources manager hired a person with the exact same behavior as Trump, how long would you keep him? You wouldn’t keep a person like this for even an hour. We are Trump’s boss, and he and his swamp need to be held to account.
. . . No service
I was at Walmart in Bay St. Louis yesterday and got behind a woman wearing nothing but a bathing suit. I don’t need to tell anyone how skimpy those things are now days. At least wear a coverup in the store itself, people. Walmart, set a standard for those wearing basically a bra and panties in your store.
Pay attention
To all Mississippians who are older or have pre-existing conditions, keep your eyes on the U.S. Senate and our Senators, Cochran and Wicker. The Republicancontrolled Senate is writing their bill in secret and limiting open debate drastically, even more so than what the Democrats did in 2009. Stay informed and let our Senators know your concerns. I’ve called and written to both. Health care affects everyone, even if you are healthy now. Your health or that of your loved ones can change in an instance.
