A new report indicates students in Mississippi with learning disabilities are twice as likely to be suspended and not earn their diplomas.
Sound Off

June 21, 2017 5:11 AM

Sound Off for June 21: Education would help solve some of today’s messes

People, not guns

I see the liberal mindset in the last couple of days. Guns don’t kill or shoot people, it’s the idiot behind the gun. Many other methods also can be used.

Time will tell

It’s only a matter of time until greedy people slip up.

Study up

If people were truly educated, the world wouldn’t be in the mess it is today.

Lineup?

Cable One again can’t provide a TV Guide channel that’s correct and accurate.

Sad loss

The sad, sad death of a 22-year-old young man is not the fault of President Obama. To blame one person is not the answer. A brutal regime is. My heart goes out to the family of Otto Warmbier. Praise the Lord he was home as he passed into your hands.

Ban this!

What gun control advocates should want is a complete ban of assault rifles and body armor. Automatic weapons are only used for hunting humans and body armor is only to protect you while you hunt humans. The theory that they are needed to protect against the government is as valid as preparing for a zombie apocalypse.

Ugh oh

If we have to make America great again, I guess that means our education system has dwindled.

Not easy

It’s not easy getting retrained when you’re middle aged. It’s not easy finding a job, either.

Survival mode

What’s with all the wilderness survival shows? Oh, wait. I know. That’s what the world is coming to.

Isolation

Technology is all about being king of the hill. It’s not about helping people. It eliminates people.

Move on

It would be a great morning if we got up and read that all the Washington, D.C., needless hearings had been canceled so that the House and Senate could get to work on issues involving all of America’s Citizens. Over the past 5 years there have been numerous hearings without a result. Nothing done about what was discovered, if anything discovered. It is a waste of taxpayer dollars and does not help our great nation solve issues before us at this time. We need to ask our Congressmen and Senators to work together to move this nation forward.

Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.

