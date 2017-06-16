Sound Off for June 16: Shooting should prompt both sides to come together

Now?
After the shooting attack on Congressional members and police, maybe now Congress will finally act on some sort of gun control.
New name
Jeff Sessions’ middle name should be Stonewall not Beauregard.
Thanks!
When paying cash for a meal, when the server comes to pick up the payment, I will always tell them if I need change. They don’t have to ask and always say thank you with a smile.
Talk vs. action
Nancy Pelosi gave a speech following the shooting at the baseball field stating that she prayed for President Trump, that his presidency would be successful. Then why does she do everything she can to keep it from being a success? What a hypocrite!
Atrocity!
I’m a hardcore liberal who dislikes Trump and his agenda intensely. I condemn Wednesday’s ballfield shooting as an atrocity by a nut job. That’s not what we stand for. The nut job shooter does not represent us.
Thinking problem
Another shooting. Next, will be the get rid of guns movement. Guns aren’t the problem, it’s the thinking that prompted the act. This is parallel to the terrorist problem, it’s not the devices used to perpetuate the act, but the thinking that prompts the acts. The continuation of political correctness policies will hasten the demise of our freedoms and democracy. The only winners in this scenario will be those in power positions.
Common ground
Wouldn’t this be a good time for our congressmen/women to step up and be heroes to the American people? It would be so refreshing to see both sides decide that it’s time to end the bickering and get to work for the good of America. After all, we are all in this together. Put aside your differences and make a real effort to find some common ground and work together for the greater good. It’s time to stop the blame game and get on with your job.
More tips
Tuesday’s editorial-page tips on boating safety were excellent, but two points need to be made, both of which pertain to this week’s two fatal accidents. First, if someone goes overboard, do not put the engine in gear unless you can see the victim. The propeller could turn an embarrassing event into a deadly one. Two, the boat operator must wear a lanyard attached to a kill switch at all times. Kill switches are designed to stop the motor if the driver goes in the water, preventing the boat from circling and striking the operator. Attach the other end of the lanyard to your life jacket, and wear your life jacket at all times.
