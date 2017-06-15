Sound Off for Thursday, June 15: Was Sessions stonewalling?

Good news!
Glad to hear that Steve Plazzo was in his “safe space.”
Democrats?
The Ole Miss Athletic Dept must be Democrats. They blame everybody except themselves.
‘Stonewall’ Sessions
Does Sessions know anything? He was only interested in stonewalling. He either claimed not to know or just would not answer.
Say what?
Am I hallucinating or are workers assembling Christmas trees in Jones Park? I drove by the park a few times this week, and I swear that’s what I saw, or at least that’s what I think I saw.
No coincidence
I absolutely believe that the patrol boat breaking down, placing the deputy there at that time to save the man, was God doing His work.
Where were they?
The bicentennial opening exhibit of Hancock County in Bay St. Louis was so informative and amazing, to say the least. You won’t be disappointed, but where were our supervisors?
New low
Evidently we have become so uncivilized that even in politics people are dropping the F-bomb in their speeches. I have always thought that profanity is the sign of an underdeveloped mind attempting to express itself forcefully.
Great article
Thanks for Kat Bergeron’s article in Sunday’s paper. It is time to lead not only the state, but also the nation, in ending our use of plastic bags at stores. Let’s bring our own reusable bags or just carry items out like you do at a bulk warehouse club. Our proximity to the Gulf and reliance on Marine Life should make this an obvious priority.
Screened out
Rep Palazzo conducts his “Town Hall” meetings by phone. I joined his call Monday. A lady screens your question. If you have a polite question that he does not want to respond to, you aren’t allowed to talk. I sat on the line for over an hour, listening to lots of callers, but my turn never came.
Exception
Any waiter who does not say “I’ll be right back with your change” is presumptuous and rude. One exception. If the bill is $20 and there’s $24 there, the customer obviously doesn’t need change. The waiter then should say “You don’t need change, do you”? If I put down $24 cash for a $20 check the waiter should notice that, showing that they’re paying attention, not just being a robot. The more tuned in a waiter is to you the better it is for all involved.
