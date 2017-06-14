Sound Off for June 14: Server says change belongs to customer

Happy birthday, Dad!
I want to take this opportunity to wish my dad a happy birthday. His birthday is this Friday, June 16, and he will be 90 years old. He is a World War II vet and is truly my hero. Thank you, dad, for being a wonderful role model, and I love you with all my heart.
Presidential
Yes, every president makes mistakes, and Obama was no exception, but he was always poised and thoughtful. He spoke eloquently. He never personally attacked people. He never posted ridiculous tweets. He was never boastful or pompous. I miss having a president who actually acts presidential.
Call-stopper
This really works! If you are still receiving unwanted solicitations on your phone even though you signed the do not call list, you may want to try this and it is fun. The next time you receive an obvious call from a solicitor simply answer the phone with something like this, “Hello, Toms Bar and Grill. How can I help you?” The line usually goes dead and in almost every case I never receive a call from that number again. It’s worth a try.
Customer service
Regarding “A tip to jot down,” as a server, I believe that my customers are entitled to all of their change, whether it’s a penny or 99 cents. Then it is up to them how much to tip me. Friendly customer service with a good attitude has always earned me great tips. I believe in never making a customer feel like it’s too much trouble to get them their change. Lastly, I never ask if they want change, just say that I’ll be right back with your change.
Landlord’s lament
There has been some murmuring in Sound Off about rents and prices. Let me put something in perspective from the landlord’s point of view. I rent one property, well-maintained, comfortable and in a quiet neighborhood. Until now, I have had a wonderful experience being a landlord, and not for an excessive price. However, it seems to me now that some renters have a sense of entitlement and expect absolute perfection — much more perfection than they were used to “back in the day” and in their family’s home where they were coddled. Landlords are thought to be mere hired hands, and expected to jump at the very whim of a grumpy tenant, and to rectify problems, which are not problems. This is particularly the case with younger people who feel entitled and also are willing to take on no self-responsibility. To them, I say, “Grow up, kid, and learn to live in the real world.”
