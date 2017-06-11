Sound Off for Sunday, June 11: Why follow protocol?

Stay true to you
Never let a negative opinion make you feel not valued. You wouldn’t want to be like anyone else. One who makes a mean statement reflects on them not you. Be wonderful if everyone liked us — sorry, it’s not going to happen. Stay true to you. You can’t get away from yourself. Terrible things occur in each person’s life. You become stronger. Find peace. Laugh, dance, sing, smile, love.
No to rounding up
I’ve recently encountered a new practice at some local restaurants — rounding up the bill and keeping the coin change of a customer. I’m not really sure if it’s the server or the establishment, but it’s a practice I find unacceptable. My change belongs to me, and no one has a right to deny me it without my permission. So restaurants, beware. If you have this practice in your place, I won’t be coming back a second time.
Height bars needed
Another truck stuck on the tracks. If someone would simply put up height restriction bars at problem crossings, it would keep buses and large trucks from trying to cross.
About those rents
The story on rents being so high was on the mark. But one thing was not mentioned as to why landlords charge what they do. I own several rental homes and if not for the extremely high costs of insurance and city, county taxes, I could lower my rate to my tenants. Don’t forget the mortgage and repair expenses.
Protocol?
To the person who wrote that President Trump was not following protocol. When one is trying to drain a swamp, do you feel that he should follow the protocol or advice of the snakes and varmints of which he is trying to rid the swamp? When a CEO takes over the reins of a business, he usually doesn’t ask the people who took it into bankruptcy how to fix the problems. That would be insane! Enough said.
A Long wait
In response to the recent Sound Off comment about a FEMA director not being nominated: President Trump nominated Brock Long for the FEMA director position at the end of April. He now waits confirmation by the Senate, and like all of Trump’s nominees, is being slow-walked by the Democrats.
Keep draining the swamp
It is great to see new mayors elected. Let’s keep draining the swamp on the county, state and federal level.
Not for the good
Rolling around in greed doesn’t contribute to society.
