Sound Off for Sunday, June 11: Why follow protocol?

FILE - In this March 24, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump with Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price are seen in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. For Republicans, health care is becoming a big political gamble. Not only are they trying to scale back major benefit programs being used by millions of people, but they’re doing so even as the public is leery of drastic changes, and there’s no support outside their own party. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP