Sound Off for Saturday, June 10: Thoughts on the OS election

Earn it
If you didn’t fight in combat, you don’t deserve a pot of gold.
List them
I don’t know what mistakes Republicans keep saying President Obama made. Perhaps they can send in a list to Sound Off.
Big city bound
To survive with Mississippi pay and our New York prices you need to remain in the family home here or go to New York.
I’m special
Putin personally called and told me how to vote. Oh, he didn’t call you, too? Guess I must be extra special.
Inevitable
Watching Donald Trump is like watching a drunken monkey balance on the tip of a pole. He’s managed to save himself over and over again, but everybody knows he’s going to fall.
Distractions
Can we please get over the Trump-Comey spat and do something about health care, our failing infrastructure, illegal drugs and legal opioids and debt? Is that too much to ask?
Shame on you
Donald Trump is not worth your loyalty. He fooled you once when you voted for him. Defend him now, and he has fooled you twice. That shame will be on you.
Waste of time
Nothing will come of the Trump Russia witch hunt and even if it does, Hillary still won’t be president. Complete waste of time and your money.
Beautiful lady
Seeing Carrie Duncan every day with that beautiful smile and always kind words to say helps bring my stressful day to a good end. What a beautiful lady.
Change of command
Wouldn’t you think that three terms is enough for any politician? Moran really did a excellent job while Mayor, but it’s time for someone with new ideas and views to bring to Ocean Springs. Thank you, Moran, for your service and best of luck to the new Mayor, Shea Dobson. The citizens of Ocean Springs made their choice, so it’s time now to move forward with the new elected Mayor and the other Aldermen that were elected.
Give it a try
When the results for the Ocean Springs mayor’s race were reported, I felt the same shock and disbelief as I did when the recent presidential results were announced. That’s where the comparison ends. I supported Connie Moran, but I’m willing to let Shea Dobson show us what he can do. He’s a young, idealistic, unknown commodity, but hopefully he will do great things for our city and be eager to learn how to be an effective public servant. It was different with Trump. We knew exactly what we were getting.
