Sound Off for June 9: FEMA needs to hire some help

Odd name
Reality Winner? Wasn’t that the name of a race horse? Her parents should have been charged with child cruelty.
No smoke
People shouldn’t be subjected to second-hand smoke, regardless.
Road to recovery
It will take President Trump two terms with due diligence to undo and correct all the Obama mistakes.
Street shows
We need street performers on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Work it out
If we have to get rid of a machine to put people to work, so be it. The new label on products will be “Made in the USA with Blood, Sweat and Tears.” How can you not be proud of that? Buy it and keep people working.
Help needed
The head of FEMA is one of over 440 positions that the president has not nominated someone to fill. Are the positions not important to him or maybe he is having trouble finding someone that will take the jobs.
No excuse
It seems Trump is ignorant of the protocol and rules and so makes one mistake after the other. I’m sorry but he has lots of informed and capable people, and he doesn’t get a pass because he just does not listen and learn.
Good read
John Kunellis’ Wednesday’s Letter to the Editor was excellent. Cheers for expressing some truth.
No ‘there’ there
All this hype and anticipation leading up to Comey’s testimony remind me of the hysteria of the computer fears leading up to the year 2000. Everyone including businesses and government were certain that their computers would not work properly when they turned them on after New Years Eve of 1999. Well, as we discovered everything worked just fine. Now the Democrats and mainstream media are waiting breathlessly for a “Gotcha” during Comey’s testimony. I believe they will all be disappointed.
Let it go!
Carrie Duncan is beautiful inside and out. Carrie has it all. The person who wrote that remark is jealous of you. Let it roll off your back.
Goula Great Again!
The City of Pascagoula elected a new City Council on Tuesday. What will their motto be? The past Council used the motto of “If we build it they will come.” This current Council used the motto, “If it’s not broke, let’s fix it.” Lets hope this new Council will use “Let’s make Goula Great Again.” Lest they will use, “If we don’t like the first vote, let’s hold elections until we get the result we want.”
