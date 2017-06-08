Sound Off for Thursday, June 8: Jim Comey’s fault?

Climate accord
I spent my rainy Tuesday reading the 1,000-plus pages. It is wealth redistribution on a global scale with the U.S. responsible for about 20 percent of the funding. Please take the time to read it.
Denial
Apparently, some people are in denial that we ever had a major economic collapse 10 years ago, and it’s taking time to recover.
Life lessons
Look at all the technology that makes people lazy. This is what’s being taught in school.
Tough times
Back in the day, life was plentiful. Not so today. People have been exploited to death and tossed out like yesterday’s newspaper.
Vote!
I’m a big proponent of “if you didn’t vote, you have no right to complain.” So as the months go on, if you don’t like the results of the voters’ actions, maybe you should get out and vote next time.
Who to blame
Connie Moran lost her reelection bid. Must be Jim Comey’s fault.
Yoo-hoo! Jackson
Yesterday, the Kansas State Legislature overrode the governor’s veto of legislation that undoes his 2012 tax cuts that have sent the state into near bankruptcy. Do you hear that Jackson?
Coyote problem
Went to vote today in Pascagoula and learned that we are having a problem again with coyotes. Voters were talking more about small dogs and cats being killed than the election. This is happening in the northern part of town.
Bless the doctor
What an amazing person and doctor. Our family has experienced her love and compassion both as a physician and a friend. How refreshing to see a doctor carry her love for God into her practice and wear a crucifix around her neck each day. The Coast is blessed to have such a physician caring for its patients.
Not in OS
The Sound Off titled “Do something” encouraging the city of Ocean Springs to do something about the burned out Howard Johnson was emblematic of the problems the Ocean Springs Mayor encountered Tuesday. The structure of which complaint is made is not in the city of Ocean Springs.
