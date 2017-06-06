Sound Off for June 7: Don’t worry — FEMA is still in good hands

Enjoy it!
I’m very proud Mississippian. Love our Gulf Coast. Looking back many years and can’t recall the amount of people getting offended over one voicing their opinion like now. I worked in several types of jobs at once with public. Had regular customers at all jobs. Never knew what may come out of my mouth. You knew my stand wasn’t to offend or be taken wrong. I enjoyed the public and making them laugh and forget their trouble. I miss those days, great people. Thank, God, my season isn’t up. I’m unique! Same Southern charm, wit. Value you while above ground. Life is short
On a mission
Trump is going to try to undo everything that Obama did no matter if it makes sense or not, talk about a one-track negative mind.
Good hands
We are in good hands. FEMA Acting-Director Bob Fenton, with more than 20 years with the agency is more fully capable of administering disaster recovery operations than any political hack President Trump might appoint.
Don’t panic
To answer the latest volley of the sky is falling under the Trump presidency, thousands of people at FEMA are still working. It did not shut down because a new head of the agency has not been approved. The duties of the FEMA director are being handled by someone else at the top of the agency. Don’t panic, just recheck your hurricane preparation list.
Do something
The burnt down Howard Johnson when you get off exit 50 in Ocean Springs is an eyesore. It has been 5 years. How long does an insurance settlement take? Do something, Ocean Springs, and get rid of this neglected eyesore.
What’s up?
A few years back there was talk of a ferry service to Deer Island. Did that come to fruition? For that matter, were the two piers built?
Get a clue
To “Read the Agreement”: Clearly you interpreted what you wanted from the Paris Agreement. The whole part of it not being an ironclad, legally binding document is why so many countries jumped on boared. They did so voluntarily, knowing that if they couldn’t meet their goals, they wouldn’t be punished for it. The same would’ve gone for the USA. As for being “bilked for trillions,” the USA doesn’t have to pay a penny if they don’t want to. There was no good reason not to join in, other than our president not having a clue what it was about, which he made quite obvious while stumbling through his speech as to why we weren’t joining.
