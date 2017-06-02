Sound Off for June 2: Are we on the way to WWIII?

Bad company
Only two countries refused to be a part of the historic climate deal to save our planet: Syria and Nicaragua. Even Uzbekistan recently joined this global effort. Trump wants the USA to no longer be a part of it, because? He didn’t behave badly enough at the NATO meeting and needs the attention?
You got him
You wanted him, now you’ve got him. The only problem is what to do with him before we are in World War III.
Unbelievable
I just wanted to vent a little about Mayor Gilich trying to do something for poor people and homeless. Three Council members voted no for this project, I cannot believe they would not want to pay $10 to rent this place for a year and help people who really, really need it.
Too far
A recent comedienne’s poor attempt at political “humor” is indicative of the crass and vile society we have become. I was very surprised that some of the Hollywood elite and liberal media immediately condemned her actions. Maybe there is hope for us yet.
Ban this
I liked the news where Island View will build a new casino that will be nonsmoking. Now maybe I can go to a casino. I have asthma and smoke will cause a severe asthma attack. It is very difficult to breathe when an asthma attack occurs. I just hope it is a complete smoke-free environment. So, please, Island View, ban all smoking devices in your new casino. Then people such as I can be part of your crowd.
An idea. . .
Wonder why the ground crew for Overtime Sports didn’t have matching T-shirts on. That would be good advertising for them, plus look nice.
Help
Churchill, among others, said, “A society is judged by how it treats its weakest members. Our City Council’s rejection of Mayor Gilich’s proposal to put the Beauvoir school to good use doesn’t speak well of our city. I hope the mayor doesn’t abandon the project and that next time around the Council acts to help those unfortunate members of our society who would benefit from a helping hand.
Stop polluting
If you want to help an animal in the wild, quit polluting and leave them alone.
Please explain
Cats on Highway 49 — What’s up with that?
Work in progress
I do not understand the howling that is going on in regard to a proposed budget. This budget is in the drafting stages. It is only a work in progress. How about waiting for the final product before going ballistic and declaring the sky is falling.
