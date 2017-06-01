Sound Off for June 1: Don’t give up on homeless shelter idea

Balanced?
I received a letter from congressman (Steven) Palazzo, stating he feels the Proposed Federal Budget from the president “is the first budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2018. First and foremost, this is the first budget from a president in eight years that actually balances.” Do you think the Trump Budget is a balanced budget?
Do good
I see that the City of Biloxi rejected the proposal to lease the school building to potentially be used for homeless services. Before abandoning this idea, I hope the Council will consider working with other agencies that already provide homeless services and work on funding and staffing this worthwhile project together. It’s time to do what’s best for the greater good.
Please explain
Can someone tell me what reason MDOT would have to spend our tax dollars on advertising?
Alternate facts
I watched Sean Spicer today at the press briefing. He talked a lot about Trump’s nine-day tour. He used words like historic and people will be talking about the success of what he did for years to come. On and on the alternative facts went with words that are usually reserved for gods. Unfreaking believable.
Call-ender
Tired of unwanted telephone calls? This won’t work on recorded calls, but works wonders on live solicitors. Just say “Goodmorning, you’re on the air.” This works like magic. There will be a pause and then a click. Guess they don’t want to talk on the air.
Why not?
An empty school building not used for the homeless? Council members Dixie Newman, George Lawerence and Robert Demming III, why did you vote No? The lease for $10 a year? So do you want the homeless to pay more?
Country first
The writer of “More centrists” is absolutely right. I am also an independent and despise the two-party political system we are caught up in. If enough centrists/independents are elected in the House and Senate neither major party would have a majority and would have to work together, thus actually accomplishing something. Country before party.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments