More centrists needed to stop democracy’s death spiral

A big thank you
To the men and women who serve and have served throughout history, giving their all selflessly to aid and protect our great nation, no words can truly convey our gratitude. From the bottom of our hearts and with all that we have ... thank you.
Fleeing youth
I love to read Bill Crawford’s work, but he made an incorrect conclusion Sunday. It is not the aging of Mississippians that is causing the median age to go from 27.6 years to 36.5 years, it is the massive exodus of the young people from our state, seeking opportunity elsewhere.
All kinds of loud
In answer to “Trains,” let us add in a grant for all subdivisions that have to listen to the loud music from cars/neighbors 24 hours a day.
Vote your voice
To you folks who are upset about all of the funds going for sidewalks, aquariums, etc., in the downtown area and nothing for the annexed Orange Grove area : Did you vote in the recent primary or sit it out? You had a very caring and good opposition candidate. If you didn’t come out and vote, you can’t complain.
Un-American
Sound Off often prints Trump supporters’ demands to lock up his opponents and the press. President Trump is modeling his administration after Russia and the other oil kingdom police states which have no first-amendment protections. This lack of enumerated and enforced freedoms plus extreme concentration of wealth at the top leads to repression, fear, poverty and radicalism. Now is the time to condemn these un-American comments and policies because it can happen here.
More centrists
I agree with the Sound Off that stated democracy is in a death spiral, but not for the reason stated. By the way, the nation is not just made up of liberals and conservatives, there are quite of few of us who are independent. The current two-party system has contributed immeasurably toward the polarization of our nation. In my opinion, legislators of the two parties are more concerned with how a particular action will affect their party rather than how it will affect our nation. This in turn affects Democracy because the people are not being properly represented. There used to be compromise among our legislators, this no longer exists. We need more centrists.
Nice color
I absolutely concur with the Sound Off thanking the Sun Herald for printing obituary photos in color. It seems to “humanize” and give respect to the deceased. When reading the obituary this one change seems to “bring to life” the story of individual bring remembered in the obituary. A small change with a huge impact. Thank you!
