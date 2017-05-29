Sound Off for May 29: Hats off to C-USA tourney organizers

Great Pho
Hats off to David Dickensauge for winning the state’s Seafood Cook-off Champion. His tribute to the Coast’s Vietnamese community making Seafood Pho spoke volumes about his character. Not only an excellent chef, but a good man to boot!
Poor indeed
The Catholic hierarchy seems to want the United States to go into bankruptcy giving money to the poor. They don’t seem interested in a continuing government that makes some contribution to the poor. Have they never heard of moderation?
Hats off
MGM park has been packed for the Conference USA baseball tournament this weekend and the games have been outstanding. Congratulations to whoever organized this and the Coast needs more.
Finish the job
I have lived in my neighborhood for the past 42 years and keep my yard looking pretty nice. Recently new neighbors moved into a house down the street and immediately began improving the property by cutting back overgrown shrubs, trimming trees, mowing, etc. The house and yard look better than they have looked since I moved here. So, I don’t understand how anyone can think that it looks good to have a perfectly manicured property, after blowing all the grass clippings and loose dirt into the street in front of the house and leaving it there. And by the way, the city recently cleaned and repaved the street and had it looking great.
Fix this
There seems to be more and more accidents on I-10. Why not put in two lanes for cars and two lanes for trucks, four lanes on each side? Expensive, yes, but less traffic would be tied up for hours, and it would make for safer driving. Another thing I’ve noticed is that people do not turn on their headlights when it is raining or at dusk or dawn. Why isn’t this a law here?
Whistleblowers
So you want the leakers prosecuted but not the people in the Whitehouse who are giving away top-secret information? Apparently, the person who wrote that has never held a federal job requiring a security clearance. It is the responsibility of a person holding a security card to report behavior that is questionable. Who are those people supposed to report to in this administration? So they go to the media. I’m not saying it’s a perfect scenario but at this time it’s the best we have because without the media we wouldn’t know a darn thing.
