Sound Off for May 26: Hey, media, respect the president

Enforce it
We need to enforce the curfew and noise ordinance.
Disgusting
I am disgusted in the way the news media are continually trouncing our president. He is doing a very good job for the American people. He is having to make hard decisions. The media should help.
Incommunicado
I thought that with the new mayor, who is technologically savvy, Biloxi’s communication would improve. Alas, that is not the case. The right hand still doesn’t know what the left hand is doing.
Snowflakes
Those Notre Dame snowflakes were aware Pence would be the speaker. Therefore, they did not have to attend. A truly educated person will listen to opposing views without feeling threatened.
Please explain
Why are so many people driven to vice? Are we ignoring underlying social issues?
Why?
Maybe someone from the city of Biloxi can answer a question about the farmers market. Why does it have to shut down for the day so the area can be used as parking when there is a special event?
Bless us
Born in Philadelphia on June 14, 1777, the flag of the United States of America symbolizes the patriotic ideals of a nation “conceived in liberty” and admired around the world. From “the dawn’s early light to the twilight’s last gleaming,” patriotic citizens are proud to display it. God bless our troops. And, on Memorial Day, please remember those who gave their all to protect our country and our freedom. God bless our great country, The United States of America, and God bless all of its patriotic citizens.
Pay problems
Being a teacher is a very difficult job, and the pay especially in Mississippi is not great. I couldn’t tell you the last time we’ve gotten a raise. Then, to top it off, we only get paid once a month. Come on, Mississippi, pay your teachers twice a month like the rest of America.
