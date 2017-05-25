Sound Off for May 25: Orange Grove is low on the list

Nice touch
The color photos of the recently deceased in obituaries are a nice touch.
Legal age
The legal age to work should be 18. That way employers couldn’t take advantage of children.
Their right
Those students from Notre Dame didn’t go there to buy class, they went there for an education. They and their parents have paid or will pay enough that they have every right to chose whether they want to listen to Mike Pence or anyone else speak.
Wishful thinking
With all due respect, Dr. Curtis’ take on “climate change” is a bunch of baloney. I’m all for being good stewards of our natural resources but the mentality that we can “control” the environment is truly wishful thinking.
What’s next
What will be next is not renaming the streets but bulldozing the French Quarter and Bourbon Street, because they cause people to be reminded of their Southern heritage. Then the street names will be changed and the name New Orleans will be changed because it will be too many memories for the mayor to handle.
Great story
Anita Lee, once again you have written a wonderful story. This young lady brought tears to my eyes and a lump in my throat. She is the epitome of survival. She said at one point she wished she was dead but her faith in God told her she would get better. Our prayers are with her and her mom for a complete recovery. What a super young lady.
Report overdue
It’s been more than two months since the fatal incident when a Gulfport police officer struck and killed a pedestrian on U.S. 49 in Gulfport near Arby’s. Biloxi police, who were asked to conduct the investigation, said it would have a report within 60 days. What gives? The public has a right to know, especially when it involves a public employee such as a police officer. Remember “transparency in government” not to mention accountability?
Low on the list
We are so blessed that the multitudes of pedestrians on Seaway Road will have a million-dollar sidewalk and cars driving down Courthouse Road can do so in the shade of the trees and flowers down the middle of the road. All us poor relations in Occupied Orange Grove will just have to wait a few more years to have our roads “beautified,” our drainage ditches upgraded, and can continue to have our septic tanks pumped out. Oh, and continue to pay city taxes.
