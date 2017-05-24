Sound Off for May 24: FoFo Gilich kept Keesler off the chopping block

Close?
In answer to the Sound Off about the election in Diamondhead: Close only counts in hand grenades and horseshoes.
Really?
So Gulfport leaders expect 350,000 customers every year to pay for their aquarium with no slot machines. We’ll be paying higher taxes and water bills for water we can’t drink, fish we can’t eat and a building we can’t afford to enter.
Never forget
Memorial Day is a day to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice so that we may enjoy the many freedoms of our great country. Please remember the true meaning of the day as you enjoy your long weekend holiday with picnics, barbecues and mini-vacations to the beach.
Both ways?
President Trump continually bashed former President Obama while he was in office and since. Wouldn’t that also be considered disrespecting the office of president?
Attaboy, FoFo!
Mayor FoFo’s vision to keep Keesler AFB off the chopping block for closures is a breath of fresh air. Changing the main gate to give quick access to I-110 and eliminate having to cross the railroad tracks is beyond brilliant. The competition to keep military bases open is fierce. The entire state would be seriously damaged if KAFB were closed or downsized. KAFB is in the running for the new Air Force 1,000 Man Special Ops Command. The new gate is a major plus for the elimination process. We are fortunate to have a mayor with vision.
Condemnation
How embarrassing for all Mississippians. Legislators, condemn Karl Oliver’s post so our state doesn’t continue to look like a racist relic of the past.
Pork aplenty
For someone who ran his election on promises to cut pork spending, he now announces a grant for the airport that will be used to fix up the houses of people who live near the airport. Maybe those homeowners should have bought homes elsewhere. If that isn’t pork, I don’t know what is. I guess Palazzo is trying to do something for the voters in Gulfport.
Worth it
The sand blowing periodically on the highway is definitely a nuisance but as evidenced by the photo of the seawall with multiple steps years ago, the beach itself is very narrow and not the magnificent expanse and tourist magnet it is today; less sand means less beach.
Pay attention
Mayor Gilich’s push to move Keesler’s main gate just smells fishy to me. I hope someone is following the money.
