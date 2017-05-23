Sound Off for May 23: Hats off to D’Iberville graduation ceremony

Curiosity
I’d be curious to know what all is being smuggled in and out of Mississippi.
Work with it
Shame on you, the “prisoners” are on work release and therefore nonviolent offenders. Don’t you like your city cleaned up? Or Long Beach could tax you more. Sometimes you got to work with the system and not against it.
What gives?
Yesterday, while driving, I saw a motorist throw paper out of their car onto the streets. I honked, of course. What’s wrong with the floorboard of their cars to clean out once home? I find it amazing that all-too-many people think the streets are their own personal waste baskets.
Bright idea
FoFo is not so foolish. Not having the Division Street gate for Keesler puts the base at greater risk for consideration by BRAC (Defense Base Reduction and Closure Commission). The current main gate is a security issue.
Next?
Now that the mayor of New Orleans has removed the Confederate monuments, what’s next? Could it be the names of at least three streets in the city, Beauregard Avenue, Jefferson Davis Parkway and Robert E. Lee Boulevard?
No class
Notre Dame graduation walkouts: Too bad your expensive education could not buy class.
Mixed message
Trump’s message to the Muslims was, “Do as I say, not as I do.” The looks on their faces showed they were as confused by him as we are.
Simple solution
The answer to sand on U.S. 90 is not stacking concrete blocks on the seawall. Those would be destructive missiles in a storm. The simple answer has been repeated by residents many times in this paper. Move the sand level back where it was decades ago. That one-time operation pays for itself many times over with the money spent annually removing sand from the highway and stacking more on the beach.
Great graduation
D’Iberville High School held graduation on Saturday. Attendance was outstanding in support of those graduating. Have to hand it to them, it was one of the nicest ceremonies. Crowd wasn’t loud, applause down until afterward. You could hear each person’s speech, their names called out when receiving diploma. Appreciated all for respect shown these young adults. Enjoyable event!
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments