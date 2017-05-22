Sound Off for May 22: FoFo is right. Use the seawall to keep sand on the beach.

Beyond demeaning
The pundits are at it all day until the late-night hosts and “SNL” take over. Demeaning Donald Trump is one thing, but continual disrespect for the office of president is quite another. Television personalities are getting rich with their unending attempts to destroy the pride and spirit of our nation. There are better and more dignified ways to resolve our leadership dilemmas.
Alerts are vital
A child missing from a city only three hours away might easily be in our area. If it was your child, wouldn't you want everybody in surrounding areas to be on the lookout? You can always turn the alerts off in your phone settings if it's such an inconvenience.
Lack of coverage
When Hillary Clinton went to Saudi Arabia, our present president remarked that we had enough enemies without Hillary making more by not having her head covered when she got off the plane. Guess who didn't have their hair covered when they got off the plain when they arrived? You are right if you answered “his wife and daughter.”
Barrier is there
To "Beach Barriers?": You have the right idea, but you miss an important point. We already have a "beach barrier," and it's called the seawall. As Fofo has pointed out, all we need to do is push the sand back out that has built up on the seawall. I have been advocating this for years now, and The Sun Herald has even printed my Sound Offs about it in the past. We had little to no sand blowing on the highway until it was allowed to build up on the seawall steps. Fofo is right. Pushing it back out is absolutely the most economical way to fix this problem. Also, exposing the seawall again would add back some nostalgic charm to our coastline as well, as opposed to blocking the view of our Gulf with ugly concrete.
Why watch them?
A very liberal college released a study disclosing that all of the alphabet television networks were 80 percent negative to Trump in their coverage. With that said, why watch this propaganda? Pull the plug.
Foolish idea
Biloxi needs new leaders. The idea to move the main gate to the end of Division Street is laughable. Do they understand what a defense access highway is all about? Spend more money to tear up the road again and pour a foot or more of concrete to bring Division Street up to the standard of a defense access highway with businesses built around mostly residential neighborhoods. Foolish FoFo.
Full of opinion
Now, that's the way it's done! I'm always frustrated when there is white space at the bottom of the Sound Off column, but Sunday, the space was completely full! Thank you!
