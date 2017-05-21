Sound Off for May 21: Amber Alerts are needed

What’s the reason?
I would like to hear from the tourism commission the reason they’re letting Renee Areng go. All the tourism indicators seem to have improved under her leadership. So what did she do wrong? Coast residents deserve to know.
Unimaginable
No matter how hard I try I just can’t see JFK yukking it up with Russian spies in the Oval Office as they bring their ships with nukes on board to Cuban shores. In fact, I can’t see any president, other than Trump, yukking it up with Russian spies, and doing it in the Oval Office.
Teach responsibility
Parents need to teach responsibility to our children. No parent should lose a child of any age to horrible circumstances when there were better options. We all need to raise better humans.
Alerts needed
I, for one, am glad the Amber Alert went off at 5 a.m. on mobile phones. The child was taken at 1:15 a.m. The authorities had no idea where that car was headed. I wished the alarm had gone off at 1:16 a.m. For all I know, you and your mobile phone could have been on a trip to near where the child was taken and you could have saved his life. If you were the parent or grandparent of a child in similar circumstances, I think you may agree with me.
Layoffs will hurt
Firefighters and homeowners, prepare now for fire season. Get fire insurance on your property. With the Forestry Commission layoffs, the closest Forestry crew will be almost two hours away. Much, much longer, if they are on another fire.
Magical
Just read the Sound Off on “job growth good, wages up,unemployment down, housing sales up, stock market up, etc.,” since Trump became president. Let’s be realistic, in 100 days? It would have to be magic. The proof of the porridge will be in the eating. Trump is standing on the shoulders of his predecessor.
Low-sodium idea
There are many people on low-sodium diets who would be able to eat out more often if there was one or two low-sodium entrees on menus.
Fine program
Seventeen seniors, from public, private and home schools, not only graduated from their academic programs, but also from Lynn Meadows’ WINGS. Our daughter was one of these. The program was a major contributing factor in shaping her life and having her ready for college. All 17 will be going to college. These 17 had $2.5 million in scholarship offers. Our family is fortunate to have been part of Lynn Meadows’ WINGS program.
It’s the tweets
To all you Trump fans who blame his problems on the liberal media, the only media to blame are Trump’s tweets.
