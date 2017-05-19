Sound Off for May 20: Think your vote won’t make a difference? You’re wrong.

Don’t ruin it
Job growth good, wages up, unemployment down, housing sales up, stock market up but Democrats/liberals never acknowledge the good things happening. If they continue their hateful attacks against Trump, I’m concerned all the good things happening in our country will disappear. Come on, Dems/libs, don’t let your bitterness ruin it for all of us who are enjoying what is happening.
A beautiful story
The “Driving Miss Norma” story in Wednesday’s paper brought tears to my eyes. What a beautiful story. Thank you, Sun Herald, and thank you, Miss Norma.
Up then down
After four months of 2017, my IRA has increased in value more than my living expenses withdrawals. Wonderful! In three years of retirement, that happened only one month under Obama. Today, as I watch the Dow drop more than 200 points, I can only fault the Democratic Party as they continue their hateful attacks on Trump.
What goes around ...
Liberals and the media beware. The unfair, nonstop vitriol against President Trump will come back to bite you all.
Shift focus
The president should leave foreign affairs to the secretary of state and the national security team. Then he needs to spend his time on domestic issues such as the economy, jobs, health care, tax reform and border security.
It’s about them
It would be nice if a film crew could come take video of graduations at the Coliseum and sell them at reasonable cost. Guests could stay in their seats and be quiet, applauding at the end. No one would feel they missed something. This would cut down on disturbance and distraction. Parents and friends, remember, these young men and women worked hard for 12 years to hear their names called. It’s all about them, their day. Respect it; let it be their moment.
Not news to them
Why all the uproar about Trump telling the Russians some classified info? According to past reports, they most likely knew anyway.
Every vote counts
For all those that don’t think voting can make a difference, just look at what happened in Diamondhead. The incumbent won by two votes. When you support a candidate, don’t think he or she will win if you don’t vote.
Blame or responsibility?
As Trump has taken credit for every new job announced in this country since the election (even if they were planned years before), will he also accept responsibility for the 1,400 job cuts Ford announced in Thursday’s paper? Or will he blame the lost jobs on Hillary Clinton or President Obama?
