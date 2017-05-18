Sound Off for May 18: Library patrons want programs

Safe disposal?
Where can we safely dispose of used insulin needles and test strips?
No excuses
Obama had been a senator only two years when he entered the presidency. He never had this circus of slips and falls, “learning the job.” No excuses, Republicans.
Cheater, cheater
It’s amazing how many people cheat their way through life.
Who’s to blame?
From what I have read, Wisconsin did everything possible to make sure those who needed IDs got them, and at no cost. It set up convenient photo places and in more than one case went to a person’s home. But for some reason, it is Wisconsin’s fault a person’s driver’s license expired or a military ID was misplaced? Between entitled people and snowflakes, we are really becoming a “baby” nation, entirely dependent on others. Accept some personal responsibility, please.
Patrons want programs
Each week in “Things To Do,” libraries all along the Coast have activities scheduled but the Harrison County libraries never do. Some programs for their patrons would be appreciated.
Too much control
Employers have too much control. That control undermines human rights.
Chill out, people
Competing is insane. People’s values are insane. Where are everyone’s priorities? Why not be wise?
He’s in office now
To “Get It?”: Well, first off, Obama wasn’t in the last election, so there’s no way you could’ve voted against him. Most people in this country didn’t want Hillary as the Democratic nominee, and guess what? She still beat out Trump in the popular vote. I didn’t vote for her, as there were other choices, but every time I speak against Trump, it’s automatically assumed I voted for her. Your guy is in office now, so you can’t blame the Democrats on the mess the Republicans are causing.
Let us see you
Please use your headlights during the day. This increases your visibility to oncoming drivers. I don’t want you to be the featured news story on the 10 o’clock news.
