Sound Off for May 17: ‘It’s the biggest mess since the Nixon era’

We do have a duty
Yes, we have a duty; you are absolutely correct. Now that the Clintons have been out of power, how come the full weight of the law is not crushing down upon Bill and Hillary Clinton?
Great writing
I look forward to Kat Bergeron’s column Coast Chronicles every Sunday. Last Sunday, the Mother’s Day column was exceptional. It had me laughing out loud and tearing up. Keep up the great writing, Kat.
Get it?
All of this mess we are in can be laid at the door of the Democratic Party. It is all their fault. If they had presented any candidate not named Hillary Clinton they would now have the president’s office. Shame on them. What don’t they get? I am so tired of all these misguided snowflakes constantly accusing those of us who didn’t vote for Obama as being Trump supporters. I’d like all those snowflakes to listen close. Most of us who voted for Trump were not voting for Trump, we were voting against Obama. Now what part of that do you not understand?
Keep it clean
To “Jarring view”: I totally agree it was a shame to visit a trashy, littered beach on Mother’s Day, but that’s all too common a scene. Why can’t the Harrison County Sand Beach Authority and Harrison County Tourism Commission keep the beach, walkways and piers “ always clean?” We are blessed with a beautiful coastline. Keep the beach clean. Always.
Bad air
Forest fires and wars can’t be good for the atmosphere.
Syrian Holocaust
It’s the Holocaust all over again in Syria.
Constitution undermined
Our constitutional checks and balances are under attack, as well as national ethics. Trump’s firing of the FBI director while the subject of the investigation is unconscionable and undermines the founding fathers’ constitutional genius.
On camera
Congratulations on a great home-monitoring picture to help catch the golf club thief. Usually in monitoring photos, you can hardly tell anything about the person, but this one is crystal clear even though the picture in the mug shot doesn’t look much like the person stealing the clubs. Maybe the police need a camera upgrade?
Bigger worries
I don’t think we have to worry about being destroyed by Russia or North Korea. Seems the crowd in Washington is doing a good job of destroying us with their lying, firing, exaggerating, etc. It’s the biggest mess since the Nixon era. I’m so tired of it.
