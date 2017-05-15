Sound Off for May 15: Graduation should be dignified occasion

Graduations shouldn’t be shouting matches
I’m glad I don’t have to attend graduation ceremonies anymore. What was once a dignified and enjoyable event where you could hear each graduate’s name has degenerated into shouting, hooting and even sometimes dancing in the aisles. I think those who do this should be escorted from the building after being warned early that this won’t be tolerated.
Thanks, Timothy
Great article about Timothy Bolling (“Man’s heart for helping is behind free cookout for the homeless”)! What an incredible person. Bless him.
A home for statue
Let Beauvoir be the last home of the Jefferson Davis statue taken down in New Orleans. After all, Beauvoir in Biloxi was the last home of Jefferson and Varina Davis.
Help for the hungry
To the person who took the bag of groceries that I left at my mailbox (Saturday) for the Postal Service’s “Stamp out Hunger” food drive: If you are hungry and really needed it, I’m happy to help. If not, then you are truly despicable.
Missed a donation
I don’t know how successful the (Postal Service) canned food drive will be, but I’m disappointed. I left a large selection of canned food in front of our mailbox per instructions and our mailman did not pick it up. I hope the others did their job and picked up other people’s donations.
Tickets? Really?
To “Write Tickets Here”: I think of U.S. 49 as a parking lot — especially in Orange Grove. What part are you referring to? My blood pressure skyrockets whenever I’m forced to drive there.
Support Trump
Anybody who thinks Trump is stupid is far-fetched. He didn’t become a millionaire being stupid. He’s our president — support him or our America is going to get worse.
No fooling
To whomever wrote “He Knows”: Trump isn’t making fools out of the press. He’s making fools out of all of those who voted for him.
Freak shows
Town halls were once a place of democratic exchange of ideas. Even though I disagree with your view, I will defend to the death your right to speak. Thanks to the mentality of the “shut it down crew” these meetings have become freak shows to be played nonstop by the media.
Say what?
To “We Have A Duty:” What in the world were you referring to?
Time to philosophize
Bureaucrats are wrecking the human race. People should study philosophy more.
