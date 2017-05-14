Sound Off for May 14: An amazing, humble individual

Inspirational
Thank you, Anita Lee, for your story on this amazing, humble individual, Melissa Estes. This nation could do with a couple hundred million more people with a heart and soul like Melissa’s. Her closing words show why she is such an inspiring person. “I really didn’t think that I would be graduating with honors,” she said. “I didn’t think I was capable of graduating, period.” The place she chooses to work will be very lucky she chose them.
Keep after ’em
A lot of dead limbs are on the sides of the streets in West Gulfport. The city needs to see that Waste Pro picks them up, as it was contracted to do. The only way to get it picked up is to call them.
Invasion
Good news for America: A 1,200-foot Cosco cargo ship from Hong Kong arrived on the East Coast with 13,000 cargo containers full of Chinese junk including frozen chickens. “This is going to become more of a norm,” says Lynch of Georgia Ports Authority. Wow. Aren’t we lucky.
He knows
It is my belief President Trump knows exactly what he is doing. He is simply making fools out of the press.
Think independent
I disagree that we need more Democrats running on the Coast. What we need are more independents at the grassroots level before we can ever hope for a viable third party at the national level.
What’s to fear?
Palazzo, you are the representative of all of the people of District 4, not only those who voted for Trump. What exactly is it you fear about a town hall? Oh yeah, about that make-an-appointment thing, I have tried three times. Your staff would or could not let me know your schedule, or your whereabouts.
We have a duty
When the party in power is not honest, when it commits crimes then blocks the imposition of law, this is a constitutional crisis, and it becomes the duty of citizens to remove this party from power. Once out of power, the full weight of the law must crush down upon the offending party.
Think it through
It seems the Republicans spent the last eight years bashing Obamacare but not one minute of that time developing a better plan. Now in charge, they have nothing better to offer.
