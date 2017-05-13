Sound Off for May 13: Poor form

Need a challenger
I keep hoping the people of Mississippi will start voting for people who have their interest in mind. I saw Palazzo smiling at the White House after voting for the horrible Trumpcare bill. How many Mississippians have pre-existing health conditions? It’s time to try something new. Please, someone, challenge Palazzo.
Surely absurd
After reading the Sound Off from Thursday concerning Fox News, I thought I’d back this report up with my own version. I watch news daily and watch mostly network news broadcasts, as cable news, or Fox News, is many times so far off base, that no one in their right mind would consider it valid. Some progressive news can be overdone, but always tell the truth concerning politics and national policy. I really can’t say I break into laughter watching Fox News, but they are surely absurd with their pundits and politics discussions.
Irony?
D’Iberville has the right ideas about growing. The recent comment from Mayor Quave says it all. “If you don’t go after business it’s not going to come knocking on the door.” Ocean Springs needs to follow those words. Sure, they have the very popular Government Street shops and restaurants, but where are the Outbacks or Macaroni Grills etc.? Every time a new restaurant opens there, I am so disappointed it’s just another local, tiresome, same old place.
They came
The media claim Mississippi does not support racial harmony. All I know is, 60,000 people of color decided to come to the Mississippi Coast for Black Spring Break. Apparently, the flag was not a determining factor.
Wishful thinking
There is truth and then there’s things we just want to be true. The latter category explains the Tooth Fairy, the Easter Bunny and our two main political parties.
One guess
As we listen or read the information distributed from our news outlets, I think most citizens cannot help asking themselves: Am I proud of my municipal leadership? One headline: “D’Iberville goes shopping for more business.” Other headlines: “State flag divides Biloxi” and “Homeless shelter stirs debate in Biloxi.” Citizens, are you proud of your elected city government? I live in one of these cities and I am so embarrassed. Where do you think I live?
Poor form
I have been both the firer and the fired in my career. In each case, both parties faced each other. The way in which Mr. Trump handled the firing of the FBI director via long distance showed very poor form.
