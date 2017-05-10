Sound Off for May 10: Coast needs more Democrats to run for office

Step up
Calling all Democrats: We need Democrats to run for local offices. I and more like me will never vote for another Republican candidate. At this last election, there was no one to vote for. Please consider running again.
Did you know?
Yes, we got a sea wall as a result of the 1947 hurricane. However, do you realize you are still paying a sea wall tax?
Irrational
It is amazing to me that our Republican governor and his minions continue to believe cutting taxes and giving away millions in corporate taxes is good fiscal policy. A rational person might say you need money to pay for basic services.
The people
Now those who live in Mississippi know Steven Palazzo doesn’t care that he represents one of, if not the poorest of the 50 states, nor does he care that his vote for Trumpcare will kick many thousands of people off Medicaid and cause many people to not be able to obtain affordable health insurance because of the GOP list of pre-existing conditions. Now that Palazzo has shown the people of Mississippi what he thinks of them, it’s time for the people of Mississippi to let Mr. Palazzo know they will vote him out and elect someone who cares for the people they represent.
Damaging ants
I am writing to warn what fire ants will go into the electric company’s transformer and do damage that ends up sending too much power to your house, causing damaging surges. I had all the GRI outlets blown, surge protectors burned up (one of them even exploded), and washing machine electric parts blown so it can’t be fixed. Some of the objects we hooked up to the surge protectors don’t work, either. I could have had an electrical fire. Make sure all the plants, grass, weeds, bushes are cleared away from it and put stuff around it that will either destroy or keep away the ants because the electric company’s insurance won’t pay, saying it was nature-related. I live on a fixed income and this has cost me money I can’t afford.
I’m offended
Where’s the outrage? It should make no difference whether you are a Republican, Democrat or independent. All Americans should be deeply offended and outraged by the hateful, nasty, brutal, obscene, verbal attack on the president of the United States by “comedian” Stephen Colbert. Unless I missed it, no member of Congress of either party condemned it. Not a peep from the Republican Party. Not a word from any of the show’s sponsors. That in itself is disgraceful; don’t tell me about the First Amendment. Common decency, respect, American values and the America that once was, is finished.
