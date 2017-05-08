Sound Off for May 9: Check the facts before you post a news story

Well done!
Saturday’s hazardous waste recycle at the Mississippi Power plant on Cowan Road was the most organized event I’ve ever seen. Even with such long lines of cars, everything seemed to flow smoothly — and so many smiling faces of every color. Thanks to all who had a part in ridding our community of this hazardous waste. Job well done.
Familiar story
News of the Weird in Sunday’s paper sounded a lot like the Kemper plant.
Please explain
Can anyone tell me why Direct TV doesn’t have a CW channel?
No apologies
I do not in any way, take back, or apologize, for my intellectual hubris regarding climate change. Let the deniers show me that when I flip a light switch, the light may not go on.
Roadside
To free rocks, put them by the side of the road. If they are of any use someone will pick them up. Almost anything you put on the curb will be picked up and repurposed, but don’t put tires out. They will not be picked up.
Check the facts
If you ever question news embedded in postings within Facebook or Twitter, go to Snopes.com for an accurate review of such news. In fact, old fake stories are recycled all the time.
Safety first
The new bicycling program would be great if we had bike lanes. Even sidewalks would be a nice start.
Keep up
I hope that after this healthcare debacle some Mississippians are starting to realize that our Republican representatives do not vote in our interest. Please check the Sun Herald on Sundays to see how our representatives vote. Again and again, Republicans vote to help big business while our Democratic reps vote in our favor. If you vote Republican and this Sound Off makes you angry, start tracking your Legislators’ votes and prove me wrong.
Who cares?
The CEO of major corporations get slammed all the time for their pay, but an Alabama college football coach will get $11 million this year. No one even gives it a second thought. Students are having to barrow money to go to this school.
Hip pocket?
Our “absentee” representative voted for the health bill that will remove health care for many of his constituents. We should remember who is trying to please Trump and not thinking of the people in Mississippi that are hurting and can only get restaurant jobs that give no health care.
