Sound Off for May 6: Seawall would keep sand off U.S. 90

No can do
Sorry, lady. I feel for you, but it is against an ordinance to park cars on the lawn. Those people need to clean house or move to the country where they can do whatever and not devalue a neighborhood with their clutter and cars. Also, make sure all the cars are running and licensed, and call the city on them if some are not.
Slow progress
I started seventh grade way back in 1970. They first started adding on to Memorial Hospital then. They haven’t stopped yet. Why the need to keep adding on to the hospital? Would not money be better spent adding newer medical equipment, more doctors, more nurses? Bigger is not always better.
Remove it
Please consider removing the sand covering the steps to the beach. Try it in one location. Every time the wind blows hard, we’re losing money by cleaning Beach Boulevard. Such a waste.
Lucky me
I am very lucky. When my bins end up in the street, I have a great neighbor who puts them in my yard.
Vicious language
There has always been political opposition in our country and, for the most part, it’s been healthy. But now, opposition has turned to “resistance,” a term used throughout history to repel occupiers, despots, dictators and mass murderers. Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton used this absurd expression, recently, toward President Trump. The vitriol used by the left has gotten out of control and could lead to anarchy and another civil war if not curtailed.
Modification
The GOP health plan does not look like it would repeal and replace Obamacare. Looks more like modification of Obamacare, and not for the better.
What a waste
Well, another windy rain storm has hit the Coast, blowing sand across U.S. 90. Guess the county beach maintenance bunch will be spending more millions on replacement sand. When will those in charge wake up and realize the solution to the blown sand problem is an easy fix. Simply push the sand toward the water, covering the ugly drain pipes and lowering the beach level to the base of the 13-step seawall, the way it used to be years ago. The seawall barrier will keep lots of the sand from reaching the highway, as it did in the old days.
Comments