Sound Off for May 5: Why is road work in Biloxi taking so long?

Thank you to the Stone County law enforcement agencies for the excellent courtesy and escort service, and courtesy of all the drivers on U.S. 49 through Perkinston for my sister’s funeral procession.
Really?
So Trump is going to help the veterans by cutting employees at the VA. What could go wrong with that plan?
Stock answer
I read most of the help columns. I don’t know why. I already know what the answer is always going to be: “Talk to a psychologist.”
Horrifying
I was watching the Weather Channel and saw a school bus drive into flood waters. Who was driving? Freddy Krueger?
Bigger world
I think there are more people working inside the prison system than there are in the outside world.
Stop, look, listen
I have never seen a dangerous railroad crossing. All I have seen is people who should not be driving. The old adage “stop, look and listen” is what saves lives.
Please explain
This road construction in Biloxi is dragging on way too long. Here we are in May and Division Street, along with surrounding areas, are still torn up. Answer me this: Why is another project started before one is completed?
Well done
The forum article concerning the removal of the state flag from Biloxi was well-written, informative and insightful. It documented accurate historical data and contained superb references and anyone reading it should without a doubt concur the Mississippi state flag has no business representing our state and should be replaced.
The problem
Jimmy Kimmel’s emotional plea was very moving and brought tears to my eyes. The problem is Obamacare did not ensure no child would die for lack of money or insurance. In fact, it made the situation worse by increasing health insurance rates, whereby a lot of families can no longer afford it.
Priorities
To “No more visits,” who has spent “a lot of money” visiting our beautiful Biloxi, perhaps you would consider donating “a lot of that money” to children’s cancer research. My advice, get your priorities in order. To let a piece of cloth define you is sad. What you believe can be changed only in your heart by your heart, rather than by a piece of cloth.
