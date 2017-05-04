Sound Off for May 4: Thank you, South Mississippi teachers

Rain totals
In response to the request for rain totals, we recorded 4.5 inches for April in the Pineville area of Pass Christian. April 2016 total was 16.3 inches.
Fly the flag
Any public official working in a public building who will not fly the state flag needs to be removed from public office. Change it with legislation, but fly it while deciding.
Consider neighbors
Why is it OK to park cars on the roads in a subdivision? Shadow Creek in Woolmarket is getting out of control. If you have so much junk in your garage that all your cars have to be parked on the road then you are putting your children in danger if they get hit by a car simply trying to weave in and out of your parked cars. Park in your yard. Oh, you don’t want to park in your grass? Well, you are not being considerate of your neighbors and their children.
Momma’s rules
Momma always told me, “Put things back where they belong.” Too bad Waste Pro does not adhere to Momma’s rule. My neighbors and I have to endure the twice-a-week chore of retrieving our Waste Pro garbage cans from places the cans did not belong — in the middle of the driveway or all over the street. Waste Pro, put the cans back where they belong. Momma and I will appreciate it.
Thanks, teachers
Teachers may not understand how important they are. One teacher can make the world of difference in a child’s life. Last year, my son had a math teacher who didn’t believe in him. He cried all the time and failed her class. This year, he has a math teacher who encourages and supports him. She writes him encouraging notes and affirmations. My son missed a week of school with the flu. Natalie Martin of Biloxi Junior High met him at the West Biloxi Library on a Saturday to help him catch up. She even dragged her kids with her. My son is doing well in her class. A shout-out to all the amazing teachers like Martin. What you all do every day is so appreciated by parents like me. Thanks so much, teachers!
Ask, I’ll explain
Today I received a letter from a military wife and mother of three. She had seen I hang my American flag upside down and recognized it was a form of protest but she personally felt it was disrespectful to our military. My father was a 30-year military veteran, and I, myself, served 23 years. I assure you I have the highest respect for all people who have served and do serve. I love this country and have always considered it great, albeit a bit flawed. I will discuss politely what my protest means and why I fly my flag upside down. Just ring the doorbell.
