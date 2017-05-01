Sound Off for May 2: We’re going to miss Winn Dixie on Pass Road

What’s up?
I see a lot of trailers with no tags and lights not working.
Can I get a can?
Just wondering what’s up with WastePro. Purchased a house on March 3 and called for a trash can the next day and several times after that. It’s now April 30 and still no can. Really?
No worries
Tourism continues to go up on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Evidently, visitors are not concerned about the Mississippi flag.
Anyone else?
For the month of April, my yard in Biloxi got 6.3 inches of rain. I was wondering someone else who measures their rain could share how much fell in some other towns?
Tough loss
The closing of the Winn Dixie on Pass Road in Gulfport has made a great number of people mad. We like the products offered, the cleanliness and the people working there. I go there for my meat quite a bit. Thank you, Winn Dixie and staff.
Plan B?
I read the sad story of the mother of three who recently lost her Marine husband in VA care. She is seeking help from the VA to help support the young family. I hope she has a plan “B” because it will be years before the VA does anything, if ever. I have had a claim in since August 2013 and am still waiting. Sad!
Who decides?
A bulletin from WLOX warns motorists to avoid U.S. 90 because of dangerous driving conditions caused by sand blown from the beach. Countless tons of sand have already been removed. Too much sand was pumped up on the beach in recent years, and now plans are in the works to “replenish” the beach sand. This is madness. Who makes these decisions and why?
Great research
Kat Bergeron’s weekend piece about the World War I veteran grandfather was superb and a fitting tribute to all those who served in “The Great War” 100 years ago. I researched my own family history and learned through official government documentation that I had two first-generation American family members serve in the U.S. Army during WWI, one during the last four major campaigns leading to the Armistice in November 1918 and who received “mustard gas” wounds. I encourage everyone to research and record this vital information. You will learn your own American family journey and the honorable contributions and sacrifices many made.
Comments