Sound Off for April 29: It’s not FoFo’s flag. It’s Mississippi’s flag.

Mayor Gilich has made the best decision to remove the state flag. He is a leader who recognizes that that flag belongs in a museum. I applaud him for doing the right thing. Come on, Mississippi. Get on the bandwagon and follow suit. I’ve had enough of old cronies and good ole boys running our state into the ground.
Is it just coincidence that Mayor Gilich decided to take down the controversial state flag just before the elections? He’s just trying to get the votes of the people who are clamoring to replace the state flag.
Glad to see an election coming up to vote for new mayors. My hometown of Biloxi has been a mess since before Holloway. Ocean Springs needs a change, also.
I am starting to have flashbacks of Hurricane Katrina when I drive around Gulfport. There are not many roads you can drive down and not see piles of trash. On Kelly Avenue I counted 12 piles. Called Waste Pro twice in one month, and the trash is still there. I called City of Gulfport, and they said it was not their responsibility. What is a taxpayer supposed to do?
If Fofo can’t understand that it’s the state of Mississippi flag, not FoFo’s flag, then he needs to resign as the mayor of Biloxi.
MDOT: Are y’all closed for the season or something? Everyone must be AWOL since no one is cleaning Interstate 10 in Harrison County. It is disgraceful. So much trash up against the concrete center barrier as well as on the sides of the highway. There are weeds, clothes, paper, plastics of all kinds, shoes, you name it and you can find it on I-10. I do not know about Hancock or Jackson as I do not travel those areas very often. But someone needs to clean up this trash collector.
Gov. Bryant seems as if he’s bent on making education one of the hardest things for average Mississippians to achieve. Our community college system is one of the best things for post-high school young people and now we look forward to big cuts and raised tuition. His tax cut idea is a disaster for Mississippi students.
