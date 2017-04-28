Sound Off for April 28: Orange Grove needs a pastry shop

Over here
We sure could use a Daylight Donuts in the Orange Grove area.
No rush
Why do people want President Trump to fill his promise in 100 days? We elected him for a four-year term. Give him time to go slow and do it right.
For the flag
I stand behind the current Mississippi flag. I am a Connecticut Yankee, by the way. The left is always complaining about something.
Why the fuss?
I really have no dog in this hunt but obviously many in Mississippi are still fighting the Civil War. Who really gives a nickel about the “state” flag? There is only one flag that should be displayed and honored — Old Glory!
It’s history
Removing the Mississippi flag against the will of the people is not the answer. The flag is a product of history — with effort from a few. Maybe we can rewrite history and say the Civil War never happened.
Thanks, neighbor
A heartfelt note of appreciation to Mayor FoFo from a Gulfport neighbor for his ethical and brave stance on removing the state flag from public buildings in Biloxi. It is a relief not to be continually reminded of the KKK and myriad white hate groups every time I pass a public building.
Stop it!
Kudos to Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich regarding the state flag issue. He has the integrity and character to do the right thing, not just the politically correct thing. The Bible says we are all made in the image of God, not just the white race. We are all Americans — black, brown, white, yellow, red. I am a white, lifelong Mississippian, and I say this hatred has got to stop.
Bad idea
What’s with all these “Bike Lanes” on the already narrow streets in Biloxi? I have seen very, very few bicycle riders using these lanes and they present a dangerous and confusing situation at intersections. Cars and trucks must move into bike lanes when making a right turn. Accidents waiting to happen. Just another in a growing list of Biloxi’s bad bets and poorly thought-out city efforts that have negative results when implemented.
