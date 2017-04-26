Sound Off for April 27: FoFo Gilich for governor

Simple solution
Easy solution to the flag problem: Just go back to the original 1866 flag design.
Moving on
Removing the state flag from the city of Biloxi means I no longer spend my money in Biloxi. I will take my visitors elsewhere.
Moving forward
Way to go, Mayor Gilich! The current Mississippi flag needs to be replaced by one that shows how far the state has come. Let’s not keep one that has a symbol that is hateful, hurtful to many. Let’s put it to a vote and let Mississippi show we are, as New Orleans is, moving forward.
Deterrent?
Did you notice how our state flag kept Black Spring Break people away from the Coast?
Run, FoFo, run
Mayor Gilich, please run for governor. Mississippi needs a governor who cares for the people of the state and not just a political party. You have done so much for the city of Biloxi. Please run and do the same for the whole state.
What’s next?
Now that New Orleans has started taking down the Confederate monuments because they represent parts of the Old South that some say is offensive and which is the heritage of New Orleans, when are they going to bulldoze Bourbon Street and the French Quarter because it represents the Old South and Confederate heritage also? Just wondering.
Great park
If you haven’t visited Hiller Park in Biloxi recently, you are missing out on beautiful walks along the water, a dog park, basketball court and picnic areas. The splash pad is being enjoyed immensely, and I am sure as summer is around the corner it will be a favorite place. All the flowers being planted are so attractive, and the golf game seems to be a favorite place. Thanks to all the people who have made this possible.
Not helping
Biloxi’s $21 million bond baseball bet is a loser. The Shuckers games are not a generator for business in the MGM Park area; they are just the opposite, in fact. A poll of businesses, especially restaurants and bars, within the borders of Main Street, Porter Avenue, U.S. 90 and the railroad will reveal games hurt — not help — business. The same will be true for special events such as concerts, etc. When you take 2,500-plus people, put them into a venue with what amounts to one of the largest outdoor food courts in the South right around the cocktail/dinner hour, how are local businesses supposed to gain from that? Bad bet, and I have no solution but more events held there is not the answer.
