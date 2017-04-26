Sound Off for April 26: Mixed feelings about FoFo’s stance on state flag

Blessings
While in line at the Jackson County hazardous-waste disposal Saturday, my car malfunctioned. Many people asked if I needed help, but two special men asked if they could take the materials out of my van and dispose of them. Bless them for their thoughtfulness.
More frequency
A sincere thank-you to the large turnout of thoughtful and environmentally conscious folks who endured up to one hour in line at the Jackson County waste-disposal day. Jackson County: How about having this event several times a year so people don’t get fed up waiting and just start dumping chemicals in the sewer or on the ground?
To get my vote . . .
Candidates: I appreciate you sending helpers to pass out your qualifications flyers, but it would go so much further if you went out yourself, and talked with those whose votes you hope to get.
Hear this
Palazzo is in for a rude awaking if he believes the majority of his constituents belong to the Tea Party. He will hear from the the majority at the polls if he won’t show up for a town hall meeting.
Bye-bye!
Time for FoFo to GoGo.
Thanks!
Thank you, Mayor Gilich, for having the state flag removed from Biloxi’s city buildings. It is now time for a flag that unites the people of this state.
Overreach
I feel the mayor has completely overstepped his authority. Last I checked, Biloxi was a city in Mississippi, where the majority voted to keep the Confederate flag as part of the state flag. Until the people of the state of Mississippi vote to change it, or Biloxi secedes from the state, or we stop being a government of the people, I believe the mayor needs to follow the desires of the people of Mississippi.
