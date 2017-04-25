Sound Off for April 25: Steven Palazzo works for us

Great letters
Every Letter to the Editor in Sunday’s Sun Herald made excellent points. Now if only the right people would take these letters to heart; what a better world we’d have.
Cellphone rules
To anyone calling my cellphone, please be advised of the following: 1. I do not answer calls I don’t recognize. 2. If you don’t leave me a message, I will block you. 3. If you don’t like my rules, don’t call my cellphone.
Who can I call?
After reading the Sound Off about recycling, can the company supply recycling bins with wheels? How about another trash can that specifically says recycling on it? The reason I am asking is that I am a senior citizen, and I used to recycle but I had a back injury. I cannot carry things, but I can still pull or push my trash can. Who can I contact to see if there is a wheeled recycling bin? If not I will continue putting my recyclables in the trash.
Anyone know?
Why are senior citizens on Medicare denied the use of medical discount cards and coupons for medications to lower costs as opposed to private insurance? Is it Congress, insurance companies or lobbyists? The ones who need these benefits the most are denied, and I’m not sure why. Do you?
You work for us
When a town hall meeting takes place, it’s no longer about right or left, Republican or Democrat. It’s about the fact that you are my elected official and you now represent me even if I voted for you or not. And yes you will hear my voice if my view is different from yours. So buckle up, Mr. Palazzo, and other elected officials. If you want to represent all of us, then listen to what we have to say and not to the party line. We are the people.
Thank you, kindly
I would like to tell you about your son. My family and I were doing our weekly shopping at the Wal-Mart in Pass Christian last Saturday. I am disabled and I walk slower than the rest of my family. As I hobbled into the store, I was greeted by your son and he offered me a basket. I politely declined indicating that I used a “different” kind of basket. Without another word your son ran into the store, hopped into a motorized cart and headed toward me. I stopped him again and pointed to my daughter who was also getting me a special buggy. I thanked your son for this thoughtfulness and told him he was a fine gentleman for helping me. He said OK and ran off to find you. In this day and age most of our youth are full of their own importance and entitlement to use the manners they were taught. The kindness and consideration your son accorded me made this senior citizen’s day. Thank-you.
