Sound off for April 24: At it again

Come out of hiding
To “Quit whining”: Why is it that every time somebody protests against a representative, you Deplorables assume those people don't have a job? Voters on both sides of the aisle want Palazzo out. Maybe during your next phone call to his office, you can inform his people that he needs to come out of his safe space and actually look at the people he's constantly ignoring. We're all tired of it, and with any luck, these next elections will prove it. Side note, "get a job" is three words, not one.
Thank you
Big thanks to the Gulfport and Biloxi police departments for the rapid response on I-10 Saturday night.
Heard it before
It's time for the City of Biloxi to go to Florida and have a sit down with some of the cities there that have all but eliminated spring breaks. It can be done. But the city needs to work on it, not give lip service to how next year is going to be so much better. We've heard that for more than 15 years now.
At it again
Come on, folks,what difference does it make if Trump paid taxes or not? He’s doing the president’s job for free, and the pay he should get he gives to charity. Democrats are at it again. I wonder what Hillary would do.
Can’t do it alone
Palazzo can't hold a town hall meeting because no one is there to give him the answers to our questions. He's just a follower on a leash.
Add drug sniffers
While the City of Biloxi considers what to do next year at spring break, they mentioned DUI checkpoints. Why not add a couple of drug dogs to those checkpoints and maybe we can get the drugs coming into spring break as well.
Saw that coming
If I were running for mayor on the Coast, I'd pledge to synchronize the traffic lights. I knew when the casinos said they'd maintain the lights that we'd stop at each one.
Selective science
Anyone else find it hypocritical that the left is all about science except when it comes to a unborn child being an alive person?
Contribute, too
Why don’t those who financially benefited from the arts help support the support for the arts? Spending on self maybe receive higher rewards by donating to the arts. The government can support, but on a limited basis. Think about it. Share the $800 million government gives each year by half and the rest is publicly given. Share the wealth.
He supports parks
I guess you missed the article that told us what our president did with his pay for being POTUS so far. He gave every penny to the national parks. Again (even though you never printed my last one) get your heads out of the sand.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments