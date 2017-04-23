Sound off for April 23: We can fix this

We can fix this
It was heartbreaking to see the turtle who died from ingesting plastic. I am absolutely astounded at the degree of apathy in our communities about recycling. This wonderful service is available, we’ve already pay for it, yet for some reason probably 80 percent of residents refuse to recycle and I don’t understand why. You get a free bin, you don’t even have to separate it. Couldn’t be any easier. But every garbage day, I see garbage cans overflowing with cardboard boxes, plastic bags and bottles. Where is your concern for our planet? Saturday was Earth Day; could we all try to do this one little thing?
Give us a hint
I notice a lot of drivers must be out of blinker fluid. Is there a shortage?
Safer walking
Rule of thumb: Build a street and build a sidewalk to go with it.
Lop off the legislative branch
Do we really need the do-nothing Congress? Go, Donald, go!
Dictatorial
The budget bill is coming up and there is consternation over it containing funding for the border fence with Mexico. There should be no money for a fence in this budget — Donald Trump has said Mexico is going to pay for it. Why is our governing body even allowing it in our budget? Trump’s actions sound more like a dictator’s every day and our reps are rolling over, encouraging his actions. Time to stand up.
Tune in, turn on, drop volume
I don’t know why restaurants on the Coast feel the need to have loud music blasting your ears while you try to eat. We go as a group each month to a different place, and can’t carry on a conversation with each other. I know people around us feel the same. I always have to ask to have it turned down or off. Sometimes they do, sometimes they don’t. Please be kind and keep the noise off.
Shared sentiment
Those who think anti-Trump sentiment demonstrated in town hall meetings is all from Democrats also believe inauguration crowds reached the Washington Monument.
Pull the plug
So no-show Palazzo has time/money to gallop around the world during his time off but doesn’t have time to meet with constituents? Anyone see a problem with this? Drain the swamp.
Revealing connections
People are not interested in how much money he made but want to know just what foreign countries he is involved with and whom he owes money. He is making millions off being president and will not be out front with his tax report, as other presidents have. Sounds like he is hiding something and the only thing that will change that is to be open with his taxes.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments