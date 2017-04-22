Sound off for April 22: Quit whining

Well-written obit
The author of the obituary for Willie Elmond Barnes has quite the flair for writing. What a beautiful last sentiment.
Cut costs here
If universities would cease building luxury dorms for students and curtail the football programs, the cost of tuition would go down.
Scary sight
It’s frightening driving down a narrow two-lane road while an oncoming ambulance with lights and sirens is barreling toward you and there’s hardly any shoulder to pull over on.
What is up?
My wife said, “You are handsome. You have a blue-and-white plaid shirt and you drive a white pickup truck. Now, what the heck is going on at Wal-Mart?”
Hidden treasure?
What do you people expect to find in Trump’s tax return? Jimmy Hoffa? All you will find is someone who took advantage of every deduction and paid as little tax as possible, just like all Americans. His tax return is no secret to the IRS.
A pill for that
To “Spray please”: If you have lost a dog to, and are treating another one for, heartworm (yes, we all know mosquitoes cause heartworm), maybe you should not rely on others and instead buy a magical little pill called Heartgard.
Quit whining
This Deplorable is getting tired of the whiny, blankie-hugging protesters interfering with U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo. In a word, get a job! Palazzo has a busy agenda consisting of working for the citizens of his district. He is a busy man creating jobs for this area, working for veterans, infrastructure improvements, etc. I have called his office and have always been helped. Give the man a break.
Added bonus
Kudos to the student who did the study of bottled water vs. tap water and found that tap water may be the safer one to drink. One thing I would like to add is by drinking tap water you’re helping to save the environment. Just think about the millions of plastic bottles going to into landfills every year.
