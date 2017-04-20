Sound Off for April 20: Lower prices

See you soon?
To the beautiful lady from Diamondhead I met in the Sam’s parking lot April 18: You are a breath of fresh air. Hope we meet again. Signed, the retired military guy driving the white truck.
TMI?
My dentist said I needed to floss. My first reaction — oh, my gosh! Little dark things fell from my mouth. No more halitosis, according to my spouse.
Too complex
For all of you who are clamoring for Trump’s tax returns, how many of you could begin to understand what is in the return? The majority of filers do not understand anything beyond the simple 1040 form. It is all liberal speak.
Spray, please
Why has the mosquito sprayer not been around? There are zillions of mosquitos out there. We spray but it is not enough. Did you know mosquitos are how your dogs get heartworm? Take it from us; we just lost one dog to this and another is under treatment.
Lower prices
To the writer of why don’t you eat at home, I say why don’t you stay at home? The price of tickets should start at $7 and food should be priced reasonably. If you don’t lower prices you can expect to see a half-filled stadium every weekend. By the way, how does that $9 measured shot of liquor grab you?
Think!
Why are plans for Courthouse Road set on having landscaping that’s not needed and will cost more as time goes by? Those who are planning that will be retired. Don’t they realize the hazards hurricanes cause? Trees can fall on power lines, over into streets. Sidewalks, great streets, lighting, drainage are very important and of course so are railroad tracks. Put extra money into Cowan-Lorraine Road before a major accident happens and maybe one of your family members is harmed. Stop wasting money. Think!
