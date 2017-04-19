Sound Off for April 19: You should check out the Shuckers

Help!
Two egotistical knee-jerk leaders, Trump and the guy in North Korea. Heaven help us, we should have known.
Great story
I didn’t know Fred Thornton, but I felt like I did after I read Anita Lee’s tribute to him in today’s Sun Herald. I’m sure his family found great comfort in the story she told about this man.
Priorities
When a traffic signal close by turns green, the other signal turns red moving the cars a few car lengths. And so on and so on. Whatever happened to letting blocks of traffic move on before cycling? Used to be 130 seconds maximum time before cycling. The priority should always be the main road or highway, not casinos or Wal-Mart.
Too late
Once upon a time, way back when, lone voices warned the public about building the MGM Park. After all, we have had sports teams in our area before and where are they now? Why spend all that money for something that isn’t likely to last? But, no. Build it, and they will come, they said. Who’s crying now?
Great experience
I don’t really understand the recent posts spouting indignation over prices at Biloxi Shuckers games. For the budget-conscious consumer you can get a ticket, hot dog, chips and a drink for $12. You can’t do a movie for that, you can’t do mini-golf and fast food for that. I have found the food quality and numerous options to be restaurant quality or better, the BBQ Nachos, Jambalaya, Grilled Oysters, Half-pound Burgers and Fried Shrimp at MGM Park are cheaper than similar offerings at local barbecue joints when you factor in tax and tip. I think they do a two-for-one ticket deal with $2 hot dogs on Tuesdays and $2 draft beer specials on Thursdays.
It’s a treat
My wife and I recently spent a great night in the Mercedes-Benz Club enjoying a tremendous three-hour-long meal, air-conditioning, great baseball, fireworks, and we were treated like royalty all for less than we would have spent on a Saturday night at a local restaurant. The Shuckers management seems willing to accommodate any and every budget with its many options. You would be depriving yourself and your family of a terrific summer treat if you let the Sound Off detractors deter you from a trip or two to MGM Park this year.
