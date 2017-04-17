Sound Off for April 17: Thank you for Mike Webb story

Touching story
The story Saturday on cancer patient and Vietnam veteran Mike Webb made me weep. Thank you to the Jenners and everyone else who went above and beyond. There are truly angels among us.
What’s to hide?
First they attempted to rid the Ethics Committee, now President Donald Trump is eliminating the White House sign-in registry. They don’t want public to know insider ongoings. There is no other motive.
Bikes should stop
I am driving on Pass Road and there’s an adult man in his Saints gear riding a fancy bike. When we come to a red light, he just rides on through. Isn’t the rule that one stops for red lights — bikes included? Seems like a good way to cause a serious accident.
Have you seen them?
The wild roosters you have in Ocean Springs are gorgeous.
A bit taxing
Why are all these people so upset about President Trump’s tax return? The man has made millions of dollars by working. Maybe we need to take a look at all career politicians’ tax returns. How did they all become millionaires? How about lobbyist? Why are millions spent to get a job that pays $174,000 a year? To those carrying those signs in protest, get a job.
Bless you
Thank you to whomever found my dad’s camera in a golf cart at the Sunkist Golf Club and turned it in. It had lots of important pictures on it, including many of my stepmother who recently passed away. May God bless you.
Building hopes
Apparently you can build it and they won’t come. I predict the same for the aquarium.
Unprofessional conduct
If any adult family member of mine were to act as the passenger did when asked to leave the plane, completely within the airline’s right to do so, I would be extremely disappointed in them. Instead of behaving as a mature adult, and simply exiting the plane to discuss his particular situation, he decided to act like a spoiled rotten child, which caused the whole situation to escalate. It could have been avoided if he simply would have complied and acted as a professional (doctor) and an adult.
More lanes, please
Dedeaux between Three Rivers and Lorraine is a really tight squeeze with heavy traffic. We need at least four lanes.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments