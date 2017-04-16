Sound Off for April 16: Special thanks

Just for spite
The Sierra Club now refers to Donald Trump and his administration as “the wrecking crew.” They must do this wrecking of the enviroment out of spite and meanness toward environmentalists, because they don’t have a scientific or ethical leg to stand on.
Wonderful story
Thank you to Anita Lee for her poignant and sensitively reported story on veteran Mike Webb on Saturday. I also thank all mentioned who gave this fine man comfort and honor in his last days. May God richly bless you.
More options here
For the person trying to license his Corvette: Come to Pearl River County. You’ll have several options: You can be a resident but have a Louisiana tag forever, or you can drive around with no tag, or — the greatest fraud of all — you can ride around with a cardboard tag that says “ tag applied for”. No law enforcement will ever stop you for these options. Is this a great county or what?
Special thanks
Rest in peace, Mike Webb. And a special thank-you to all those who reached out to help the homeless veteran. They are truly angels on Earth. I had the privilege of working for one of those people, Becky Montgomery Jenner. Thank you, Becky, for reminding me how wonderful you are.
Cost disconnect
I concur with the Sound Off on the high prices of drinks and grub at MGM Park. You’d think we were eating at a fine-dining restaurant and swilling fine wine.
Outta sight
I agree: If prices at MGM Park were reduced, especially for children, the attendance would increase. Tickets for one adult, one child with drinks, pizza and a sovereign cost $65. Parking is also an issue.
Less $$ = more fans
I second the call to drop prices at Shuckers ballgames. We, the citizens, paid for the stadium. But the average family or retiree can afford to go to only one game a season. Drop the prices and we will fill the stadium. Make it so everyone can enjoy it.
Will never fly
I agree fully with Rep. Hank Zuber’s intentions as stated in Friday’s Sun Herald, but I don’t see any hope for anything different from what we have now. State legislators are in Jackson because they have a job in Jackson, not because they can do good for the people of Mississippi. I’m convinced I’ll never see proper funding of education; tax money will continue to be wasted; and and we’ll never see cruelty to animals be considered any different from what it is now (treated only as a nusiance misdemeanor). The state legislature is what it is and we’ll always suffer for it. Bi-annual sessions would be great, but don’t count on it because of the resulting reduced pay.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments